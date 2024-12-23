Gqitalia.it - La Nike Mac Attack Year of the Snake riporta in auge il meglio degli anni '80

sta per partire con la sua collezione per il Capodanno Lunare. Pochi giorni dopo aver presentato un'edizione della Air Jordan 1, è stata svelata laMacof the. E mentre la maggior parte dei marchi stanno sfornando delle sneaker estremamente elaborate, questa è in realtà molto pulita e di basso profilo.Macof theNel caso non lo sapeste, la Macè stata introdotta originariamente nel 1984 ed è stata notoriamente indossata dalla leggendaria testa calda John McEnroe. La scorsa estate, la silhouette da tennis è stata riproposta nella colorazione originale Light Smoke Grey.