European tour opens up opportunities for Shanxi's businesses (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) - BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/



A report from China Daily Shanxi province recently showcased its investment and trade opportunities to the European business community with promotional events held in the United Kingdom and Spain. The events, running from Oct 7-15, were part of a large promotional campaign called Shanxi Brands on the Silk Road, a move aiming to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Shanxi and the countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The events in the UK and Spain included exhibitions of products made in Shanxi, promotions of Shanxi's business opportunities and investment matchmaking activities. Shanxi's trade officials and business representatives also held talks with their counterparts in Britain and Spain, trying to tap into trade and investment opportunities. Liberoquotidiano.it - European tour opens up opportunities for Shanxi's businesses Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) - BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/A report from China Dailyprovince recently showcased its investment and tradeto thebusiness community with promotional events held in the United Kingdom and Spain. The events, running from Oct 7-15, were part of a large promotional campaign calledBrands on the Silk Road, a move aiming to enhance trade and investment cooperation betweenand the countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The events in the UK and Spain included exhibitions of products made in, promotions of's businessand investment matchmaking activities.'s trade officials and business representatives also held talks with their counterparts in Britain and Spain, trying to tap into trade and investment

European tour opens up opportunities for Shanxi's businesses

Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

On Oct 9, 29 companies from Shanxi, mostly manufacturers of activated carbon, filtering devices, pipes, valves and pumps, attended the Air Quality and Emissions and Water, Wastewater and Environmental ... (adnkronos.com)

Visit us on Youtube Visit us on Twitter Visit us on Facebook Visit us on Instagram Visit us on Podcast The Ladies European Tour 2024 schedule is the biggest and best yet, with more than 30 events ... (nationalclubgolfer.com)

The playing schedule for the 2024 European Darts Championship has been announced by the PDC. The event will take place from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Westfalenhalle in Dortmund.The ... (dartsnews.com)

LUKE ‘The Nuke’ Littler returns to the European stage this weekend in the Czech Darts Open. This will be the 13th and final European Tour event of the year and the 17-year-old Warrington superstar ... (uk.yahoo.com)

LUKE ‘The Nuke’ Littler now knows who he will face first in the Machineseeker European Darts Championship in Germany ... (uk.sports.yahoo.com)