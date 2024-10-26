WWE: Jey Uso si riconcilia con Jimmy, Roman rimane in disparte, torna la vera Bloodline? (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Lo SmackDown di stanotte ha segnato un altro capitolo significativo nella guerra interna alla Bloodline, culminando con un momento che i fan aspettavano da tempo: la reunion di Jimmy e Jey Uso al centro del ring di Brooklyn. Nel main event per i titoli di coppia, abbiamo assistito all’ennesimo scontro tra le due fazioni della Bloodline. Jimmy Uso è intervenuto attaccando Solo Sikoa e Jacob Fatu, portando all’inevitabile intervento di Roman Reigns che, coerentemente con quanto visto nelle ultime settimane, ha continuato la sua faida contro la “nuova Bloodline” di Solo colpendo Fatu con una Superman Punch. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Jey Uso si riconcilia con Jimmy, Roman rimane in disparte, torna la vera Bloodline? Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) Lo SmackDown di stanotte ha segnato un altro capitolo significativo nella guerra interna alla, culminando con un momento che i fan aspettavano da tempo: la reunion die Jey Uso al centro del ring di Brooklyn. Nel main event per i titoli di coppia, abbiamo assistito all’ennesimo scontro tra le due fazioni dellaUso è intervenuto attaccando Solo Sikoa e Jacob Fatu, portando all’inevitabile intervento diReigns che, coerentemente con quanto visto nelle ultime settimane, ha continuato la sua faida contro la “nuova” di Solo colpendo Fatu con una Superman Punch.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

WWE: I Motor City Machine Guns vincono i titoli tag team al primo tentativo, grazie a Jimmy Uso - Doppia vittoria per Shelley e Sabin a SmackDown I Motor City Machine Guns hanno disputato il loro secondo e terzo match a SmackDown venerdì dal Barclays Center di Brooklyn, con Alex Shelley e Chris Sa ... (zonawrestling.net)

WWE SmackDown October 25, 2024 results: The Usos reunion and more - SmackDown's October 25th episode showcased thrilling matches and major twists. Highlights included the Motor City Machine Guns becoming new WWE Tag Team Champions, Randy Orton challenging Kevin Owens, ... (msn.com)

WWE SmackDown Taping Spoilers Reveal Huge Moment for The Bloodline - Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was one for the books, featuring unexpected swerves and compelling promos in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. The MVP of the night however was the main event, which ... (comicbook.com)

Oct 25 SmackDown: New WWE Tag Team Champs And Other Takeaways - This week's SmackDown included several key moments, including Orton's promo, a WWE Tag Title change, and an Uso reunion. (thesportster.com)