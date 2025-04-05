Oasport.it - NBA, i risultati della notte (5 aprile): Curry batte Jokic, LeBron-Doncic show

Leggi su Oasport.it

Dieci le partite di quest’ultima e lungaNBA, con i verdetti ormai sempre più vicini a stabilirsi, ma soprattutto un’autentica gazzarra tra il terzo e l’ottavo posto a Ovest, con ben sei franchigie (Lakers, Nuggets, Warriors, Timberwolves, Clippers e Grizzlies) divise da due vittorie, o se si preferisce da una percentuale dello 0,026%.Gli Indiana Pacers (46-31) consolidano la quarta posizione a Estndo gli Utah Jazz (16-62) per 140-112 grazie a sette uomini in doppia cifra, ai 26 di Myles Turner e ai 22 di Pascal Siakam. Per i Jazz 27 di Collin Sexton e 17 di Johnny Juzang. I Sacramento Kings (37-40) superano gli Charlotte Hornets (19-58) per 102-125 e conservano un margine di due vittorie per il decimo posto a Ovest. 25 i punti di Zach LaVine, 24 per Domantas Sabonis e 22 per DeMar DeRozan; per gli Hornets 22 di Miles Bridges e 15 con 11 rimbalzi dalla panchina di Moussa Diabaté.