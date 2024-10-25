Montez Ford: “La Bloodline mi sembra simile all’NWO” (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Non c’è alcun dubbio che la Bloodline, nel corso degli ultimi anni, si sia imposta in WWE come uno dei gruppi più dominanti. La stable capitanata (da pochi mesi) da Solo Sikoa può vantare svariati titoli di coppia e ovviamente il dominio del titolo assoluto per mano del suo Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Il wrestling, poi, non è nuovo a paragoni pesanti e questa volta ci ha pensato Montez Ford a lanciarne uno molto interessante. In una recente intervista con il Daily Star, Ford ha comparato il dominio della Bloodline, in particolare la stable originale formata da Reigns e i gemelli Uso, a quello di una delle stable più importanti nella storia del wrestling, il New World Order:“Si somigliano, hanno le stesse vibes. Tutte queste varianti, poi indossano il rosso e il nero come il Wolfpac. L’unica differenza è il nome. Zonawrestling.net - Montez Ford: “La Bloodline mi sembra simile all’NWO” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di venerdì 25 ottobre 2024) Non c’è alcun dubbio che la, nel corso degli ultimi anni, si sia imposta in WWE come uno dei gruppi più dominanti. La stable capitanata (da pochi mesi) da Solo Sikoa può vantare svariati titoli di coppia e ovviamente il dominio del titolo assoluto per mano del suo Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. Il wrestling, poi, non è nuovo a paragoni pesanti e questa volta ci ha pensatoa lanciarne uno molto interessante. In una recente intervista con il Daily Star,ha comparato il dominio della, in particolare la stable originale formata da Reigns e i gemelli Uso, a quello di una delle stable più importanti nella storia del wrestling, il New World Order:“Si somigliano, hanno le stesse vibes. Tutte queste varianti, poi indossano il rosso e il nero come il Wolfpac. L’unica differenza è il nome.

