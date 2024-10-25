Bridge to Life and ULS Coimbra Announce Collaboration to Enhance Preservation of Livers Awaiting Transplantation

Bridge to Life Ltd, a global market leader in organ Preservation solutions and machine perfusion technologies, and ULS Coimbra, one of the largest hospitals in Portugal with a legacy of innovation in organ Transplantation, today Announced a Collaboration to further improve the Preservation of Livers Awaiting Transplantation and Enhance the quality of Life for transplant recipients.
