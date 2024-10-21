Obligo Raises $35M to Expand Its Security Deposit Solutions Across Millions of U S Homes

Liberoquotidiano.it di 21 ott 2024

Co-led by 83North and True Global Ventures, the funding will accelerate the expansion of strategic partnerships and the launch of additional products. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/

 Obligo, the fintech company that builds trust between renters and landlords through its suite of flexible Security Deposit Solutions, announced today that it has secured $35M in new funding. The investment comes as Obligo experiences a period of rapid growth, driven by recently announced partnerships with property management software companies AppFolio, Buildium, and Yardi. The funding round, co-led by True Global Ventures and 83North, will fuel the company's continued product innovation, IP development, and expansion of strategic partnerships as it moves closer to achieving profitability.
