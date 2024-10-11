Magazine Dreams, Jonathan Majors prenderà parte alla campagna promozionale del film (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Magazine Dreams, dramma sportivo con protagonista Jonathan Majors, era stato acquisito da Briarcliff Entertainment e uscirà nelle sale nel 2025. La Searchlight Pictures aveva inizialmente acquistato il film al Sundance film Festival del 2023, salvo poi rimetterlo sul mercato l’anno successivo, dopo che l’attore era stato ritenuto colpevole di molestie e aggressioni ai danni della sua ex fidanzata Grace Jabbari. Dopo alcuni mesi per deliberare, il giudice di New York Michael Gaffey ha stabilito ad aprile che avrebbe dovuto seguire un anno di terapia e orientamento sulla violenza domestica. In un’intervista con THR, il fondatore di Briarcliff, Tom Ortenberg, ha ora spiegato perché ha deciso di puntare sulla pellicola. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Magazine Dreams, Jonathan Majors prenderà parte alla campagna promozionale del film Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024), dramma sportivo con protagonista, era stato acquisito da Briarcliff Entertainment e uscirà nelle sale nel 2025. La Searchlight Pictures aveva inizialmente acquistato ilal SundanceFestival del 2023, salvo poi rimetterlo sul mercato l’anno successivo, dopo che l’attore era stato ritenuto colpevole di molestie e aggressioni ai danni della sua ex fidanzata Grace Jabbari. Dopo alcuni mesi per deliberare, il giudice di New York Michael Gaffey ha stabilito ad aprile che avrebbe dovuto seguire un anno di terapia e orientamento sulla violenza domestica. In un’intervista con THR, il fondatore di Briarcliff, Tom Ortenberg, ha ora spiegato perché ha deciso di puntare sulla pellicola.

