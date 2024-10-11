Il Batman del DC Universe non sarà un attore di mezza età, la conferma di James Gunn (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Negli ultimi giorni si era diffusa la notizia che i DC Studios stavano cercando un attore di mezza età per interpretare il nuovo Bruce Wayne Chi interpreterà il prossimo Batman? Questa è una domanda chiave per il futuro del DC Universe di James Gunn e Peter Safran, ed è una domanda su cui i fan hanno formulato molte teorie. Una delle più ultime è che Batman sarà un po' più vecchio di Superman, dato che i piani di Gunn per il Cavaliere Oscuro prevedono un film che gli affianchi Damian Wayne - il figlio biologico di dieci anni - nel ruolo di Robin. Dato che la star di Superman David Corenswet ha 31 anni, si pensa che Bruce dovrebbe essere almeno un po' più vecchio Movieplayer.it - Il Batman del DC Universe non sarà un attore di mezza età, la conferma di James Gunn Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Negli ultimi giorni si era diffusa la notizia che i DC Studios stavano cercando undietà per interpretare il nuovo Bruce Wayne Chi interpreterà il prossimo? Questa è una domanda chiave per il futuro del DCdie Peter Safran, ed è una domanda su cui i fan hanno formulato molte teorie. Una delle più ultime è cheun po' più vecchio di Superman, dato che i piani diper il Cavaliere Oscuro prevedono un film che gli affianchi Damian Wayne - il figlio biologico di dieci anni - nel ruolo di Robin. Dato che la star di Superman David Corenswet ha 31 anni, si pensa che Bruce dovrebbe essere almeno un po' più vecchio

