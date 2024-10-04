Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) ROME, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The Rockefeller Foundation became the first philanthropy to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty (Global Alliance) at an event today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to the Rome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso Carneiro, and The Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General QU Dongyu. The Global Alliance, one of the hallmarks of the Brazil's G20 presidency, aims to quickly channel resources towards effective programs that reduce Poverty and Hunger – two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are currently offtrack. As part of its membership, The Rockefeller Foundation is committing its financial and knowledge support to member countries in their expansion of School meal programs – one of the most beneficial investments countries can make to achieve SDG 1 and 2.
