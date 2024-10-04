Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) ROME, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/Thebecame the first philanthropy to join theand) at an event today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to the Rome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso Carneiro, and The Food and Agriculture Organization Director-General QU Dongyu. The, one of the hallmarks of the Brazil's G20 presidency, aims to quickly channel resources towards effective programs that reduceand– two Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that are currently offtrack. As part of its membership, Theis committing its financial and knowledge support to member countries in their expansion ofmeal programs – one of the most beneficial investments countries can make to achieve SDG 1 and 2.