Ethypharm announces the appointment of Éric CHEVALIER as Group Human Resources Director (Di venerdì 4 ottobre 2024) SAINT-CLOUD, France, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Denis DELVAL, President & CEO of the Ethypharm Group, announces the appointment of Éric CHEVALIER as Group Human Resources Director with effect from 1 October 2024. With 20 years' experience in the Human Resources function, including 10 years in the pharmaceutical industry, Éric CHEVALIER brings a wealth of experience from a variety of sectors, giving him a global and operational vision of HR issues. Throughout his career, Éric CHEVALIER has held key positions in leading companies. In particular, he was Director of Human Resources at Biogen for 4 years, after having been HR Manager for several industrial organisations at General Electric Healthcare. He began his career at Coca-Cola Entreprises, where he spent nine years as an HR generalist.
