Intervista con Alessio Ali: Finalista di Music for Change e la sua Evoluzione Artistica (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Alessio Ali è uno dei finalisti di Music for Change, un contest Musicale che si distingue per il suo approccio innovativo, differente dai tradizionali talent show televisivi come Amici o X Factor. Durante l’Intervista con il team di Unplugged Playlist, Alessio condivide il suo percorso e la motivazione che lo ha spinto a partecipare a questo progetto, evidenziando quanto sia stato importante per lui mettersi alla prova. Come Alessio ha Scoperto Music for Change “Essendo in un periodo di scoperta, ho deciso di voler mettere alla prova la mia scrittura e il mio modo di comunicare. Music for Change mi è sembrato il contesto giusto per farlo”, afferma Alessio. Questa opportunità non è solo un semplice contest, ma un vero e proprio camp dove i partecipanti possono apprendere vari aspetti del mondo Musicale, anche se in modalità virtuale.Leggi tutta la notizia su dailyshowmagazineNotizie da altre fonti su Music Change
- Manchester United vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today - Manchester United this afternoon welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford in the Premier League with both teams in need of what would be a big result.After a reasonably promising run, the mood music around ... - msn
- ‘Listeners are real anchors’: PM Modi marks 10 years of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the success of Mann Ki Baat radio programme stems from the active participation of people who contribute stories of social change and innovation ... - hindustantimes
- AI music companies say their tools can democratize the art form. Some artists are skeptical. - AI music software companies say that their tools can bridge the music education gap. But some artists are skeptical about the effects of such tools. - aol
- Frenchmen Street in New Orleans has never been more popular. Is that also a problem? - In the 1990's, the famous street in the Marigny was "this amazing place for music lovers and musicians, where you could pop into these clubs and sample the best of what New Orleans had to offer.” Now, ... - nola
Video Intervista conVideo Intervista con