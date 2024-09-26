Vantage Foundation Joins Hands with Metta Home to Support Youth Development in Thailand (Di giovedì 26 settembre 2024) BANGKOK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Vantage Foundation has partnered with the Metta Home in Thailand, a shelter for vulnerable children aged 14 to 21, donating essential supplies, including house paint and sportswear, to Support the children's physical and emotional well-being and enhance their living environment. Metta Home, operating under Thailand's Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, provides crucial services aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of Youth. The shelter offers comprehensive Support, including mental and physical health care, educational guidance, and vocational training. Through a dedicated team of nurses, psychologists, social workers, and academic professionals, Metta Home equips the Youth with the tools they need to reintegrate into society successfully.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Vantage Foundation has partnered with the Metta Home in Thailand, a shelter for vulnerable children aged 14 to 21, donating essential supplies, including house paint and sportswear, to Support the children's physical and emotional well-being and enhance their living environment. Metta Home, operating under Thailand's Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection, provides crucial services aimed at safeguarding the rights and welfare of Youth. The shelter offers comprehensive Support, including mental and physical health care, educational guidance, and vocational training. Through a dedicated team of nurses, psychologists, social workers, and academic professionals, Metta Home equips the Youth with the tools they need to reintegrate into society successfully.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Video di Tendenza
- Foundation Fighting Blindness Expands Giving Opportunities with Enhanced Financial Institution Access for Donor-Advised Funds, Stock Donations, and Cryptocurrency - jpg View original content:https://www. About The Giving BlockThe Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. "As part of our commitment to embracing new technologies, we've enhanced our giving platforms by making it easier for donors to contribute through donor-advised funds and stock donations alongside cryptocurrency," said Jeff Klaas, chief strategy and innovation officer at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. liberoquotidiano
- Foundation Fighting Blindness Expands Giving Opportunities with Enhanced Financial Institution Access for Donor-Advised Funds, Stock Donations, and Cryptocurrency - About The Giving BlockThe Giving Block, a Shift4 company, is the platform helping nonprofits fundraise more effectively from modern philanthropists. "We're thrilled to provide more accessible ways for our donors to give," added Klaas. liberoquotidiano
Video Vantage FoundationVideo Vantage Foundation