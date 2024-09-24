Matthias Schoenaerts sarà il villain di Supergirl | Woman of Tomorrow

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 24 settembre 2024)ildiofè stato scelto per interpretare ildel prossimo progetto del DCU,of. Già MTTSH aveva dichiarato che l’attore di The Old Guardera in trattative per interpretare il cattivo Krem delle Colline Gialle. Nella serie a fumetti di Tom King, Krem è uno spietato Kingsasgent responsabile di aver ucciso il padre di Ruthye Marye Knoll e di aver scatenato l’ira di Kara Zor-El piantando una freccia in Krypto.ofil prossimo film del DCU a uscire nelle sale dopo Superman. La Warner Bros. ha recentemente annunciato che la nostra nuova Ragazza d’Acciaio prenderà il volo il 26 giugno 2026. La regia è affidata a Craig Gillespie.