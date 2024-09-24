Matthias Schoenaerts sarà il villain di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (Di martedì 24 settembre 2024) Matthias Schoenaerts sarà il villain di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Matthias Schoenaerts è stato scelto per interpretare il villain del prossimo progetto del DCU, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Già MTTSH aveva dichiarato che l’attore di The Old Guard Matthias Schoenaerts era in trattative per interpretare il cattivo Krem delle Colline Gialle. Nella serie a fumetti di Tom King, Krem è uno spietato Kingsasgent responsabile di aver ucciso il padre di Ruthye Marye Knoll e di aver scatenato l’ira di Kara Zor-El piantando una freccia in Krypto. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow sarà il prossimo film del DCU a uscire nelle sale dopo Superman. La Warner Bros. ha recentemente annunciato che la nostra nuova Ragazza d’Acciaio prenderà il volo il 26 giugno 2026. La regia è affidata a Craig Gillespie.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Supergirl: Matthias Schoenaerts villain del film DC Studios - Deadline riporta che l’attore Matthias schoenaerts ( Rust and Bone) è entrato nel cast di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, il film DC Studios diretto da Craig Gillespie e con protagonista Milly Alcock, ... lospaziobianco
- Supergirl, svelato il villain del film con Milly Alcock! - Abbiamo finalmente un nome per il villain nel nuovo film DC con Milly Alcock: anche Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow ha il suo protagonista. cinema.everyeye
- Supergirl: Matthias Schoenaerts ottiene una parte da villain - L'attore Matthias schoenaerts avrà la parte di un villain nel film Supergirl, il nuovo progetto della DC con star Milly Alcock. movieplayer
Video Matthias SchoenaertsVideo Matthias Schoenaerts