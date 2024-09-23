Predator | Hunting Grounds arriverà presto sulle console di questa generazione

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) In collaborazione con 20th Century Games, IllFonic è entusiasta di portare più contenuti e piattaforme per il gioco acclamato dai fan. Questo coinvolgente sparatutto asimmetrico, precedentemente disponibile solo su PS4 e PC, sarà ora disponibile su PS5 e Xbox XS con Unreal 4.27, Vivox e Wwise. La caccia inizierà a partire dal 1 ottobre 2024. Le edizioni fisiche per PS5 verranno lanciate il 12 novembre, con preordini a partire dal 24 settembre 2024, e il gioco digitale sarà disponibile dal 1 ottobre. Le tre edizioni La Standard Edition include il gioco base con un bonus: il temuto Feralequipaggiato con la sua pistola Crossbolt, il Combistick e lo scudo. La Jungle Edition offrirà ai fan quanto sopra e in più molti deipreferiti dai fan: City Hunter (’97), Samurai, Valkyrie e Viking, tutti dotati di armi personalizzate.