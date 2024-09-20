Forvis Mazars earns Best Place to Work status in CEE and Central Asia for 2024-2025 (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) (Adnkronos) - LONDON, UK - True-News,it - 20 September 2024 - Forvis Mazars, a leading global tax, audit, and advisory netWork, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Central Asia. Best Places to Work is an international certification program focused on WorkPlace culture and employee engagement. It recognizes employers who deliver exceptional Working conditions. Over 1,500 employees from 16 Forvis Mazars offices across CEE and Central Asia participated, with the firm achieving a certification score of 81%. ”Achieving this recognition across CEE and Central Asia reflects our shared values and respect for people. It's a testament to our commitment to creating a positive impact,” said Peter Wundsam, CEE Board Member.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
