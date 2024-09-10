TCL Recognized at IFA 2024 for Breakthrough Innovations and Prestigious Industry Awards (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
At the recent IFA 2024 show in Berlin, TCL Electronics, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, was Recognized for its product Innovations and technological solutions. Thanks to the premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV, smartphones, and home appliances, TCL garnered multiple Prestigious Awards and accolades from authoritative media and organizations. The Global Product Technology Innovation Award (GPTIAwards), presented by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), recognizes TCL's excellence in consumer electronics Industry this year. TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TV, the brand-new TV category from TCL targeting different lifestyles, received the "Lifestyle TV Design Innovation Gold Award" for its integration of art, design, and cutting-edge technology.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
At the recent IFA 2024 show in Berlin, TCL Electronics, a leading global consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, was Recognized for its product Innovations and technological solutions. Thanks to the premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV, smartphones, and home appliances, TCL garnered multiple Prestigious Awards and accolades from authoritative media and organizations. The Global Product Technology Innovation Award (GPTIAwards), presented by the International Data Group (IDG) and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), recognizes TCL's excellence in consumer electronics Industry this year. TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TV, the brand-new TV category from TCL targeting different lifestyles, received the "Lifestyle TV Design Innovation Gold Award" for its integration of art, design, and cutting-edge technology.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024 - BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2024 - Konecta Romania, a leader in customer experience management and outsourcing services, is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Places to Work, for the fourth time. Konecta Romania's commitment to HR excellence is reflected in its strategic initiatives and core values […]. sbircialanotizia
- Konecta Romania recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for 2024 - it LinkedIn : ufficiostampa@festivalnazionaleeconomiacivile. For more information about the certification program, please visit segreteria@festivalnazionaleeconomiacivile. piovesan@mslgroup. This recognition as one of the Best Places to Work is a testament to the company's efforts in ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for its employees. liberoquotidiano
- VyOS Networks Recognized as a Challenger and Outperformer in the 2024 GigaOM Radar for Network Operating Systems - prnewswire. html . This approach ensures that our customers benefit from a flexible, scalable, and interoperable network, avoiding vendor lock-in and enabling a best-of-breed technology stack. jpg View original content:https://www. io Phone: +16194320570 Logo - https://mma. prnewswire. To obtain your copy, please visit: https://vyos. " For more detailed insights, we encourage you to explore the reports to understand how VyOS can enhance your network with cutting-edge technology and innovation. liberoquotidiano
- intoPIX and BCnexxt Join Forces to Revolutionize Live Playout with JPEG XS Technology - PIX, the leading expert in innovative video compression solutions, is proud to announce the integration of its revolutionary JPEG XS technology into BCnexxt's playout platform, Vipe. This strategic ... lelezard
- ZEASN Is Now Whale TV - Leading Independent TV OS Maker Rebrands to Build Industry and Consumer Awareness SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whale TV today announced its new brand identity as part of the ... finanznachrichten.de
- Qualified investors start subscription to First Avenue 16.42M shares today on Nomu - Qualified investors start today, Sept. 10, subscription to 16.42 million shares ofFirst Avenue Real Estate Development on the Nomu-Parallel Market. argaam
Video TCL RecognizedVideo TCL Recognized