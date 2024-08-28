ZERO LATENCY VR PRESENTS WARHAMMER 40000 | SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX TICKETS ON SALE NOW

ZERO LATENCY VR PRESENTS WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS OF AVARAX, TICKETS ON SALE NOW (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) The exclusive new free-roam VR experience will be available at ZERO LATENCY VR venues globally from September 25, with a bonus gift for eager fans who pre-book. MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
ZERO LATENCY VR, the undisputed leader in immersive entertainment and the mastermind behind the largest true in-person free-roam VR network in the world, is thrilled to announce that TICKETS for SPACE MARINE VR - DEFENDERS of AVARAX are on SALE now. Prepare for battle and get ready to dive into the groundbreaking experience, playable worldwide on September 25, 2024. ZERO LATENCY uses incredibly immersive technology so that you'll embody a SPACE MARINE, a merciless and incredibly powerful super-soldier. Navigate the perilous depths of a sprawling Hive City, where you'll obliterate voracious swarms of Tyranids, an all-consuming alien threat from beyond the known galaxy.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
