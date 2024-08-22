GAIN Summit 2024 to Explore Latest Global Developments in AI

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Third edition of theArtificial Intelligenceannounced RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22,/PRNewswire/AI leaders from around the world will be gathering for the third edition of theAI) on September 10-12,, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Hosted by the Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA),willpivotal themes, such as Generative AI, AI in urban life, and the ethical governance of AI, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the technology's impact on society, business, and governance.