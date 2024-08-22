AEW | Hangman Adam Page e Evil Uno confermati per il Casino Gauntlet ad All In

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Nell’episodio del 21 agosto di AEW Dynamite,è stato intervistato nel backstage. Ha annunciato che avrebbe preso parte alMatch ad All In al Wembley Stadium.Uno è passato e ha dichiarato che anche lui sarebbe stato nel match. La reazione diperò non tarda ad arrivare e difatti lo colpisce con una sedia. Il quadro completo? In precedenza, Mark Briscoe e Kyle O’Reilly erano statiper il, anche Orange Cassidy si aveva già assicurato il primo posto nell’incontro. Il vincitore del match otterrà un match titolato per l’AEW World Championship.