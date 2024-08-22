AEW: “Hangman” Adam Page e Evil Uno confermati per il Casino Gauntlet ad All In (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Nell’episodio del 21 agosto di AEW Dynamite, Page è stato intervistato nel backstage. Ha annunciato che avrebbe preso parte al Casino Gauntlet Match ad All In al Wembley Stadium. Evil Uno è passato e ha dichiarato che anche lui sarebbe stato nel match. La reazione di Page però non tarda ad arrivare e difatti lo colpisce con una sedia. Il quadro completo? In precedenza, Mark Briscoe e Kyle O’Reilly erano stati confermati per il Casino Gauntlet, anche Orange Cassidy si aveva già assicurato il primo posto nell’incontro. Il vincitore del match otterrà un match titolato per l’AEW World Championship. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
