WWE: Il Judgment Day fa la voce grossa, Terror Twins annientati dagli ex amici (Di martedì 20 agosto 2024) Poco più di dieci giorni e a Bash in Berlin Rhea Ripley potrà cercare vendetta su Liv Morgan e Dominik Mysterio al fianco di Damian Priest in un mixed tag team match. I Terror Twins, nome che accomuna gli ex Judgment Day, non vogliono però aspettare così tanto e così già stanotte a Raw poteva esserci un’altra occasione per vendicarsi dei tradimenti di SummerSlam, infatti era previsto un match tra Damian Priest e Dominik Mysterio che però non è stato disputato. È dura in inferiorità numerica Prima ancora di poter arrivare sul ring l’Archer of Infamy è stato raggiunto da Carlito, Finn Balor e JD McDonagh, ma conoscendo bene gli ex amici si è fatto trovare pronto e ha respinto l’assalto.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
