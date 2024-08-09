Lukas, figlio di Willie Nelson, canta “Always On My Mind” e sembra proprio il suo leggendario papà (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Quando Lukas Nelson era un ragazzino, il leggendario padre Willie Nelson disse al figlio che tutto ciò che desiderava per il suo compleanno era sentirlo suonare la chitarra. Più di 20 anni dopo, Lukas sfoggia i suoi riff di chitarra “esibizionisti” sui palchi di tutto il mondo. In seguito aggiungendovi il suo strumento vocale unico, che una volta disse che lo faceva suonare come se avesse inalato “elio”. Continuate a leggere per saperne di più su Lukas Nelson! Non appena Lukas Nelson apre la bocca e canta, il rapporto tra lui e Willie Nelson, l’eclettica star del country nota per le sue canzoni senza tempo, è inconfondibile. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lukas Nelson (@LukasNelsonofficial) Anche se Lukas, 35 anni, ha delle scarpe piuttosto grandi da riempire, ha il sostegno di suo padre.Leggi tutta la notizia su it.newsnerNotizie su altre fonti
