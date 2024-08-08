Rhea Ripley:”Mi piacerebbe affrontare Jordynne Grace” (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) Rhea Ripley adorerebbe avere un match contro Jordynne Grace. La campionessa TNA Knockouts ha fatto numerose apparizioni in WWE nel 2024. Ha debuttato nella compagnia come partecipante a sorpresa alla Royal Rumble, offrendo una prestazione impressionante. Successivamente, è diventata la prima star TNA a comparire nel brand della NXT nel maggio di quest’anno. Questo ha avviato una collaborazione tra le due promozioni, con stelle come Joe Hendry e Frankie Kazarian che hanno anche lottato in incontri per il brand di sviluppo. Jordynne Grace ha impressionato durante i suoi incontri in NXT, attirando chiaramente l’attenzione di Rhea Ripley. Le parole di Rhea Ripley Ripley ha parlato con Scott Fishman per TVInsider, e le è stato chiesto della recente collaborazione tra WWE e TNA.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
