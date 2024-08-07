Blush Nails: le unghie dell’estate si colorano con effetto blush (Di mercoledì 7 agosto 2024) Ci sono le manicure nude e le BB Nails, l’ultima scoperta che traduce l’illusione make up di un blemish balm sulla punta delle dita. E poi ci sono le unghie estate che assorbono gli effetti del trucco cult della stagione. Il blush: non c’è prodotto che ne ha eguagliato ricerche e prestazioni. E punti di applicazione, visto che si stende sia sulle guance, sia sulle palpebre, sia sulle labbra. E adesso, metaforicamente anche sulla punta delle mani. Ovviamente, per quando riguarda le lamine, non vale l’utilizzo dello stesso prodotto. Qui, in questo spazio ristretto e speciale del corpo, c’è bisogno di formule particolari. Smalti, gel etc. Dal sunset blush al nude, fino al rosato/perlato: ecco come la tendenza blush Nails si diffonde sulle lamine.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
