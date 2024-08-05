Dall’Inghilterra: “Osimhen-Chelsea, affare in chiusura. Svelata la formula definitiva” (Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) The Independent rivela che la trattativa Osimhen-Chelsea è vicina alla conclusione. Nell’operazione rientra Lukaku ma non in prestito. Il quotidiano inglese The Independent ha rivelato dettagli cruciali sulla trattativa tra Victor Osimhen e il Chelsea, indicando che l’affare è prossimo alla conclusione e svelando la formula definitiva dell’operazione che coinvolge anche Romelu Lukaku. Osimhen-Chelsea: gli ultimi dettagli da definire Secondo The Independent, la trattativa per portare Osimhen al Chelsea è nelle fasi finali. Il quotidiano riporta: “Il Chelsea è ancora in trattativa con Victor Osimhen per definire esattamente la cifra dell’ingaggio. La natura multilivello del trasferimento implica che l’operazione, che coinvolge anche Romelu Lukaku diretto al Napoli, potrebbe protrarsi fino all’ultima settimana della finestra di mercato.Leggi tutta la notizia su napolipiuNotizie su altre fonti
