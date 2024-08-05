Dall’Inghilterra | Osimhen-Chelsea affare in chiusura Svelata la formula definitiva

Leggi tutta la notizia su napolipiu

(Di lunedì 5 agosto 2024) The Independent rivela che la trattativaè vicina alla conclusione. Nell’operazione rientra Lukaku ma non in prestito. Il quotidiano inglese The Independent ha rivelato dettagli cruciali sulla trattativa tra Victore il, indicando che l’è prossimo alla conclusione e svelando ladell’operazione che coinvolge anche Romelu Lukaku.: gli ultimi dettagli da definire Secondo The Independent, la trattativa per portarealè nelle fasi finali. Il quotidiano riporta: “Ilè ancora in trattativa con Victorper definire esattamente la cifra dell’ingaggio. La natura multilivello del trasferimento implica che l’operazione, che coinvolge anche Romelu Lukaku diretto al Napoli, potrebbe protrarsi fino all’ultima settimana della finestra di mercato.