ROH: Red Velvet è la nuova Women’s TV Champion (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) In quel di Death Before Dishonor, Red Velvet scrive la sua storia. La lottatrice sotto contratto con la AEW sin dai primi giorni di attività, ha sconfitto Billie Starks laureandosi per la prima volta in carriera ROH Women’s TV Champion. #ANDNEW! Red Velvet is now your NEW #ROH Women's World TV Champion!Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at href="https://twitter.com/TheeRedVelvet?refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheeRedVelvet pic.twitter.com/0sdTnH7MD0— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti Video di Tendenza
