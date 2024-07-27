ROH | Red Velvet è la nuova Women’s TV Champion

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) In quel di Death Before Dishonor, Redscrive la sua storia. La lottatrice sotto contratto con la AEW sin dai primi giorni di attività, ha sconfitto Billie Starks laureandosi per la prima volta in carriera ROHTV. #ANDNEW! Redis now your NEW #ROH Women's World TV!Watch #ROHDBD LIVE on #HonorClub at href="https://twitter.com/TheeRed?refsrc=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheeRedpic.twitter.com/0sdTnH7MD0— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 27, 2024