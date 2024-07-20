Kitty Cut, il taglio estivo come quello di Lily Collins è trend (Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) Lily Collins rilancia il fascino del Kitty Cut per l’estate 2024, realizzando un taglio corto ma d’impostazione leggermente retrò. Perché piace così tanto? Lily Collins continua a giocare con la sua acconciatura e, per l’estate 2024, rilancia il trend del Kitty Cut, un taglio diventato un vero e proprio must have per chi ha un debole per il taglio corto. Il bob cut si evolve per l’estate e punta ad un taglio sottile ed elegante che Lily Collins ha sperimentato su se stessa e prontamente documentato tramite social. Crediti: Ansa – VelvetMagL’attrice di Emily in Paris ha terminato da poco le riprese della quarta stagione, con una parentesi tutta romana che ha portato il glam della produzione tra le strade della capitale nostrana.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Julia Fox’s New Brunette Hair Will Have You Doing a Double Take - Julia Fox swapped out her platinum blonde hair for a chocolate brown ‘do. But the OMG Fashun host’s new look is not entirely what it seems. yahoo
- Letters from the secret lovers of Irish history come to auction - Hazel Lavery (1880–1935) was a beautiful American woman, famous for appearing on Irish bank notes as the personification of Ireland and for not being Michael collins’ lover. independent.ie
- THEATER REVIEW: Peterborough Players present strong ‘Pride and Prejudice’ - The stage that occupies the iconic Peterborough Players barn has been beautifully transformed into the interior of a 19th-century English estate for the third production in the Players’ 2024 summer ... ledgertranscript
Video Kitty CutVideo Kitty Cut