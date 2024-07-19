The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games: the Paris Region is opening an online NewsRoom and will be making its news and content available to all the press throughout the Games (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Paris, July 19, 2024 /PRnewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
To facilitate the work of the press, and particularly the foreign press, the Paris Region has set up a virtual newsRoom featuring all the information, content and tools relating to the Paris Region's three strategic areas of responsibility for the Games, in both English and French: With this newsRoom, the Region aims to simplify and optimise sources of information for the press, thanks to its one-stop shop approach and easy access to key contacts in the Paris Region. Click here to access the newsRoom: https://newsRoom-en.iledefrance.fr/ As a reminder, the Paris Region is the leading public funder of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games after the French government. It has invested more than €500m to finance transport, sports facilities, green spaces, housing and to contribute to safety measures.
