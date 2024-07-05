Red Bull Summer Edition, tutte le novità (Di venerdì 5 luglio 2024) Red Bull Summer Edition è l’ultimo drink di casa Red Bull: gusto esotico della curuba e fiori di sambuca per completare il tutto Red Bull, brand leader mondiale nel settore degli energy drink, si è preparato alla stagione estiva arricchendo la sua offerta con una nuova Red Bull Summer Edition. La variante di gusto scelta da Red Bull per l’estate 2024 si distingue per il gusto esotico della curuba, completato da note floreali di fiori di sambuco. Giovedì 4 luglio il locale Maka Loft di Milano si è trasformato in un’oasi di divertimento ed energia per celebrare l’arrivo della stagione più calda dell’anno. Un’esperienza multisensoriale per prepararsi all’estate con Red Bull, il Maka Loft si è trasformato in un Summer Camp senza precedenti. Tattoo Artist, Photo Booth, Fortune-Teller, hanno dato inizio all’estate con un evento mai visto prima, al ritmo di un dj set esplosivo con i migliori talenti della scena musicale milanese.Leggi tutta la notizia su dailymilanNotizie su altre fonti
