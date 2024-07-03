WWE: Shawn Michaels disposto a dare una seconda chance a Brooks Jensen e lo invita a incontrare Ava (Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Da qualche tempo Brooks Jensen è protagonista di una storyline che lo vede essere espulso dagli show WWE e interferire nei match, da ultimo quello che ha visto contrapposti Trick Williams e Shawn Spears lo scorso 25 giugno. Sostanzialmente è in atto una guerra tra Jensen e il management di NXT, in particolare Shawn Michaels. Proprio quest’ultimo, ora, ha dato segnali di apertura per ricucire i rapporti. seconda chance Ieri notte durante NXT, Shawn Michaels ha fornito aggiornamenti sulla situazione di Brooks Jensen, che da settimane sta mettendo sotto sopra il management. HBK ha precisato che Jensen non è mai stato licenziato e che è ancora sotto contratto con la WWE. Purtroppo la separazione da Josh Briggs e Fallon Henley lo ha fatto andare fuori di testa.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE Raw sees a growth in viewership - The Money in the Bank event in Toronto looms, hinting at more excitement and possible consequences for the next WWE Raw show. timesofindia.indiatimes
- Shawn Michaels has given a shot at redemption to WWE NXT star, Brooks Jensen - In a critical juncture, brooks Jensen must decide his NXT fate by accepting or rejecting shawn Michaels' offer, potentially facing a swift exit if he ... timesofindia.indiatimes
- Shawn Michaels finally acknowledges controversy surrounding "released" star; details heartbreaking spiral before seemingly confirming WWE return - WWE Hall of Famer shawn Michaels finally addressed the controversy surrounding NXT star brooks Jensen. The wrestling legend made a huge announcement for next week's show. For the past number of ... msn
Video WWE ShawnVideo WWE Shawn