WWE | Shawn Michaels disposto a dare una seconda chance a Brooks Jensen e lo invita a incontrare Ava

(Di mercoledì 3 luglio 2024) Da qualche tempoè protagonista di una storyline che lo vede essere espulso dagli show WWE e interferire nei match, da ultimo quello che ha visto contrapposti Trick Williams eSpears lo scorso 25 giugno. Sostanzialmente è in atto una guerra trae il management di NXT, in particolare. Proprio quest’ultimo, ora, ha dato segnali di apertura per ricucire i rapporti.Ieri notte durante NXT,ha fornito aggiornamenti sulla situazione di, che da settimane sta mettendo sotto sopra il management. HBK ha precisato chenon è mai stato licenziato e che è ancora sotto contratto con la WWE. Purtroppo la separazione da Josh Briggs e Fallon Henley lo ha fatto anfuori di testa.