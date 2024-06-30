AEW: Un 4-way tag team match aggiunto al pre-show di Forbidden Door (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Ci siamo, questa notte andrà in scena la terza edizione del PPV denominato Forbidden Door, evento in collaborazione tra AEW e NJPW, che vedrà quest’anno la partecipazione di atleti della CMLL. Card ricchissima e spazio a tanti atleti anche nel pre-show dell’evento, denominato Zero Hour. Un mini-evento La card del pre-show era già ricca con ben tre match ai quali dopo Collision se n’è aggiunto un altro. È stato infatti confermato che nello “Zero Hour” si affronteranno 4 tag team e sono Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii, Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong, i Private Party e la House of Black. Di seguito trovate la card completa del pre-show che sarà visibile gratuitamente sul canale Youtube della AEW. Los Ingobernables de Japon (Yota Tsuji, Titan e Hiromu Takahashi) vs.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
