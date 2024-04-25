Owen Wilson disse no al film innocentista su OJ Simpson | Neanche per sogno

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson disse no al film “innocentista” su OJ Simpson: “Neanche per sogno” (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Owen Wilson avrebbe platealmente rifiutato di prendere parte come protagonista a The Juice, film del britannico Joshua Newton, basato sulla vicenda di Douglas McCann, un avvocato che nel 1995 fu coinvolto in alcune teorie del complotto atte a certificare oltre ogni ragionevole dubbio l’innocenza di OJ Simpson, accusato di aver ucciso nel 1994 l’ex moglie Nicole Brown e l’amico Ron Goldman. Simpson, in effetti, fu dichiarato non colpevole al termine del processo penale, proprio nel 1995, ma l’esito del dibattimento è oggetto da anni di una grossa controversia, legata in gran parte all’estrema mediaticità del processo stesso, trasmesso in televisione e fortemente condizionato dagli umori del pubblico. Per questo motivo, la figura di Simpson è diventata negli anni sempre più polarizzante; ...
