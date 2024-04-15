LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 50 km all’arrivo! In testa tornano in 6 con 4 minuti sul gruppo

(Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA14.11 Se ne vanno in 4: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio e Exteberria Zafra, perdono contatto e Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 14.10 La salita è durissima: ci sono delle rampe che tirano all’insù in maniera molto tosta. 14.07 Ilora sta sviluppando una grande velocità: il distacco si assottiglia a 02:40. 14.04 La pendenza media in questi 4,4 km è del 9,4%. 14.03 I fuggitivi arrivano sulle rampe di Penon: questo vuol dire che siamo nel circuito finale. 13.59 Il ricongiungimento è avvenuto! Insono in 6: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 13.57 I tre battistrada mentre pedalano stanno valutando il da farsi: forse attenderanno i tre contrattaccanti per andare in 6 verso il finale di ...

Bruce Springsteen, ‘Hadestown,’ ‘Brick Fest LIVE’: 17 things to do this week in Central NY - The entire family will “have a blast building memories together” at this weekend’s Brick Fest LIVE at the New York State Fairground’s Expo Center. There will be hands-on activities, life-size “brick” ...syracuse

Answering golf's biggest questions after Scottie Scheffler's Masters win - From Scottie Scheffler's potential to Rory McIlroy's major quest to Tiger Woods' future plans, here are six topics of discussion as the golf world shifts its focus to the PGA Championship at Valhalla ...espn.co.uk

Taylor Swift REACTS to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's rendition of "All Too Well": Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on Tour - Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's 'All Too Well' SNL version, and joked about the possibility of singiing the actors' version during the next leg of her Eras Tour.msn