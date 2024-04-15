LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 50 km all’arrivo! In testa tornano in 6 con 4 minuti sul gruppo

Notizie Correlate
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.43 Sono 70 i km all’arrivo! 13.40 E’ terminata la discesa, ora un altro tratto pianeggiante prima di risalire verso Penon. 13.37 Riassumendo: in testa ci ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.13 Sono 90 i km all’arrivo! 13.10 Il gruppo viene tirato dagli uomini della INEOS Grenadiers di Gerain Thomas. 13.07 In totale Sono quindi in 6 in fuga: ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.52 12.49 Il gruppo sta lasciando fare: ora il distacco cresce a 02:40. 12.46 E’ vicinissimo il traguardo volante di Spormaggiore. 12.43 Mancano poco più ... (oasport)
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti dalle 12.00, presenti Ganna e Tiberi
