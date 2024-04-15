LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 | tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | 50 km all’arrivo! In testa tornano in 6 con 4 minuti sul gruppo

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: 50 km all’arrivo! In testa tornano in 6 con 4 minuti sul gruppo (Di lunedì 15 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 14.11 Se ne vanno in 4: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio e Exteberria Zafra, perdono contatto e Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 14.10 La salita è durissima: ci sono delle rampe che tirano all’insù in maniera molto tosta. 14.07 Il gruppo ora sta sviluppando una grande velocità: il distacco si assottiglia a 02:40. 14.04 La pendenza media in questi 4,4 km è del 9,4%. 14.03 I fuggitivi arrivano sulle rampe di Penon: questo vuol dire che siamo nel circuito finale. 13.59 Il ricongiungimento è avvenuto! In testa sono in 6: Mattia Bais, Simon Pellaud, Andrea Garosio, Exteberria Zafra, Kyrylo Tsarenko e Masaki Yamamoto. 13.57 I tre battistrada mentre pedalano stanno valutando il da farsi: forse attenderanno i tre contrattaccanti per andare in 6 verso il finale di ...
LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: aggiornamenti dalle 12.00, presenti Ganna e Tiberi

