How do trees survive dry and hot summers Leaf lifespan and growth recovery are key - Leaves that are damaged by drought or heat, and have a longer lifespan, probably reduce the functional leaf area of their tree and cause Crown dieback. While trees may still recover during moderately ...alphagalileo

Moment Met Police ram Christmas Day crime spree burglar off the road before putting him in handcuffs revealed as he is jailed for six years - Ethan Veiro, 26, targeted addresses across Dagenham, East London on December 25, 2022, making off with cars, a house key and cash from families busy spending time with their loved ones.dailymail.co.uk

Man who stalked Chester MP handed jail term and restraining order - The Crown Prosecution Service said that Benjamin Scott-Thrale ... Ms Dixon told the court that the persistence of Scott-Thrale’s contact affected her Daily life and caused her genuine distress. He was ...chesterstandard.co.uk