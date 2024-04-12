Accelerating forward Thailand’s cement roadmap | Dr Chana Poomee | TCMA Chairman | is set to strengthen tie with global green funds boosting Thai industry competitiveness and effort to achieve the Net Zero 2050
"Dr. ChanaPoomee" Chairman of Thaicement Manufacturers Association (TCMA), announced the vision of 'TCMA Synergizing the Actions toward Net Zero2050, to drive the cementindustry, join forces in all sectors, upgrade industry energy transition with innovation, connect globalgreenfunds to realize Net Zero Goal, increase Thailand's industrial capacity, and respond to climate change megatrend.
BANGKOK, ThaiLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Dr. ChanaPoomee, as being continued the leadership position of
