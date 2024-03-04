"Migra a un account Meta o perdi tutti i contenuti Oculus". La scadenza fissata è il 29 marzo (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Vengono persi tutti gli acquisti fatti e le applicazioni collegate all'account Oculus. Dal 2023 Meta obbliga tutti a usare un account Meta per usare i suoi visori Quest... Leggi tutta la notizia su dday
Altre Notizie
Meta cancellerà tutti gli account Oculus alla fine di marzo: Chi non Migra da un account Oculus a un account Meta entro il 29 marzo, perderà tutti i giochi, gli acquisti e i crediti del negozio.punto-informatico
Meta to delete all Oculus accounts by March 29: Meta has informed Oculus users that their accounts will be deleted on March 29, 2024, unless they Migrate to Meta accounts ...newsbytesapp
Meta set to delete all Oculus account data by end of March: In an email sent to users, Meta announced that it will be deleting all Oculus accounts and the data associated with them by the end of the month. Users are instructed to Migrate their Oculus account ...news.yahoo
Video di Tendenza
Video Migra accountVideo Migra account