NCIS: Tony e Ziva al centro di un nuovo spinoff prodotto per Paramount+ (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) CBS Studios ha annunciato la produzione di un nuovo spinoff di NCIS ambientato in Europa e con protagonisti Tony e Ziva. La storia di Tony DiNozzo e Ziva David, due dei personaggi più amati di NCIS, saranno i protagonisti di uno spinoff con protagonisti Michael Weatherly e Cote de Pablo. Le riprese si svolgeranno in Europa e la prima stagione, realizzata per Paramount+, sarà girata in Europa. Il nuovo progetto John McNamara sarà impegnato nella stesura degli script dello spinoff, attualmente intitolato NCIS: Europe, e il lavoro sul set dei dieci episodi inizierà tra qualche mese. Al centro della trama ci sarà la coppia composta da Tony ...
