FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Tracker

RTTF Road

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a imiglioridififa©

Fonte : imiglioridififa
FC 24 RTTF – Road to the Final – Tracker (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Torna anche su FC 24 il nostro Tracker dedicato alle carte RTTFRoad to the Final di Champions League, Europa League e Conference League e Women’s Champions League, le speciali card dinamiche di Ultimate Team che ricevono upgrade in base all’andamento del loro club nella fase ad eliminazione diretta delle coppe europee! RTTF Tracker CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Ecco il Tracker della Champions League aggiornato al 20 febbraio Nome Club OVR W/D QF SF F Kroos Real Madrid 90 > 91 Kimmich Bayern Monaco 90 Pedri Barcellona 90 > 91 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 90 Donnarumma PSG 89 > 90 Lautaro Martinez Inter 90 > 91 Sule Borussia Dortmund 88 > 89 Gvardiol Mancester City 87 > 88 Guendouzi Lazio 86 > ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su imiglioridififa

Notizie Correlate

Altre Notizie

Lazio | EA FC 24: Guendouzi RTTF, Una Carta da Campioni: La modalità online FUT, amatissima dai giocatori, si arricchisce di una carta speciale che sta facendo parlare tutti: Guendouzi RTTF (Road To The Final) Champions. La prospettiva di vedere la carta di ...

5 Best EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations: In the ever-evolving FC 24 gaming landscape, mastering the ideal EA FC 24 double PlayStyle+ combinations has been crucial for boosting player abilities and giving an edge on the virtual pitch.

EA FC 24 RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution: How and Which Player to Evolve: EA FC 24 has released the RTTK Mystery of the Goo Evolution for the Ultimate Team. So, here is everything to know about this new free upgrade.

Video di Tendenza

Video RTTF Road
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.