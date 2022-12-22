Le proposte di Vactidy per i regali di last minute Offerte di The Sims 4Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoUltime Blog

The First All-Civilian Mission to Fly Around the Moon Aboard SpaceX' s StarShip

The First All-Civilian Mission to Fly Around the Moon Aboard SpaceX's StarShip (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - Yusaku Maezawa Announces Eight Crewmembers Aboard StarShip Lunar Mission  NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Yusaku Maezawa (CEO, Start Today, Inc.) announced that 8 crew members and 2 backup crew members have been selected for "dearMoon," the First all-Civilian project to fly Around the Moon Aboard StarShip, a rocket being developed by SpaceX. In March 2021, Maezawa, put out a call on the official dearMoon websitefor the opportunity of going to space to more diverse talents, and received more than 1 million applications from 249 countries and regions. The 8 crew members will fly Around the Moon for approximately 7 days with Maezawa and return ...
