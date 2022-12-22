Annunciata la roadmap del 2023 di World of Warcraft!Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection primo updateNuovo trailer per One Piece OdysseyCalcio: scandaloso! Un miliardo di €uro alla Serie A da parte del ...Ilary Blasi criticata per i ritocchi del chirurgo plasticoFedez a Las Vega è stato cacciato da un casinò insieme a Andrea MuziiCidiverte annuncia l’acquisizione di MultiplayerHabbo introduce il suo mondo virtuale nel metaversoGuida su aquisti online per evitare truffeVactidy Presenta Nimble T6, nuovo robot aspirapolvereUltime Blog

Tata Communications to acquire US-based The Switch Enterprises to bring live video content production and transmission globally

Expands reach to top tier US sporting event venues and gains strong foothold in North America; Extends media and entertainment services portfolio with live video production and transmission making it uniquely positioned in the entire global content value chain

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Dec. 22, 2022

Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement through its wholly owned international subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. to acquire The Switch Enterprises LLC. New York-headquartered, The Switch is a leading global end-to-end live video ...
