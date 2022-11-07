EMA Aesthetics signs agreement with 4ocean to become 'plastics neutral'. (Di lunedì 7 novembre 2022) DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EMA Aesthetics (www.emaAesthetics.com), an international Aesthetics company headquartered in Dublin, announces its collaboration with 4ocean, the ocean cleanup company that's on a mission to end the world's ocean plastic crisis. The goal of EMA Aesthetics participation in 4ocean's Certified Cleanup Partnership Program is to become plastics neutral across its entire brand portfolio. EMA Aesthetics, signed the agreement on the 24th September 2022 and became 4ocean's first partner from the Aesthetics industry. The agreement provides 4ocean with sufficient resources ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
EMA Aesthetics signs agreement with 4ocean to become 'plastics neutral'. EMA Aesthetics (www.emaaesthetics.com), an international aesthetics company headquartered in Dublin, announces its ...
