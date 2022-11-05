RISULTATI: NJPW Battle Autumn 05.11.2022 (Di sabato 5 novembre 2022) La NJPW ha tenuto l’evento finale Battle Autumn ’22 oggi a Osaka, in Giappone, presso la Edion Arena. L’evento ha registrato il tutto esaurito con 4.006 spettatori. Nel main event Will Ospreay ha battuto Tetsuya Naito, difendendo con successo l’IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Ren Narita e Zack Sabre Jr. hanno vinto i rispettivi incontri del NJPW World TV Title Tournament per avanzare alle finali, che si terranno a gennaio a Wrestle Kingdom al Tokyodome. Gli FTR hanno anche mantenuto i titoli IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team contro lo United Empire (Jeff Cobb e Great-O-Khan). Ecco tutti i RISULTATI dell’evento finale di Battle Autumn IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: TJP & Francesco Akira (c) hanno battuto BUSHI & Titan in 11:36 rimanendo ...Leggi su zonawrestling
