The Watcher: incubi e agitazione per gli spettatori (Di lunedì 24 ottobre 2022) Spiacevoli conseguenze per la serie uscita su Netflix il 13 Ottobre: The Watcher (trailer ufficiale). Serie horror della mente di American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy. La serie, sta causando problemi a dormire per gli spettatori. Difficoltà a prendere sonno e un aumento degli incubi. Studi sui problemi di insonnia, hanno dimostrato un aumento, del 527% dei problemi di insonnia durante la notte. Per analizzare questo fenomeno dietro alla visione di film e serie horror, Netflix si è affidato alla psicologa del sonno Katherine Hall. Come si legge nel report diffuso da ScreenRant: «Gli incubi sono prevalentemente causati dallo stress e i film horror sono specificatamente pensati per acuire le emozioni». The Watcher e i disturbi del sonno The Watcher -Photo Credits: ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
A look at the real 657 Boulevard from The WatcherThe Watcher has kept viewers hooked as they were determined to find out who had been stalking 657 Boulevard. Here's a look at the real home in Westfield, New Jersey.
