Forging a healthier future through research | McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine

Forging healthier
Forging a healthier future through research: McGill University launches new Institute of Genomic Medicine (Di giovedì 20 ottobre 2022) Landmark donation from alumnus Dr. Victor Phillip Dahdaleh will accelerate advances in global health using Genomic Medicine to inform patient diagnosis and care MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

  A landmark donation to support McGill University's renowned Genomics research and education programs from UK-based alumnus and long-time donor Dr. Victor Dahdaleh is a catalyst for advancements in Genomics research. Thanks to gifts from Dr. Dahdaleh totalling more than $30 million, McGill will launch the Victor Phillip Dahdaleh Institute of Genomic Medicine. Today's announcement, which coincides with McGill's annual Homecoming festivities, caps off more than a year of ...
