The Bee Keeper | Jeremy Irons e Josh Hutcherson affiancano Jason Statham

Leggi su movieplayer

(Di venerdì 14 ottobre 2022) Un sofisticato thriller di spionaggio che attinge all'universo dell'apicultura,nel cast di The Bee, nuova fatica del regista David Ayer. Mentre in Inghilterra prendono il via le riprese di The Bee, si ingrandisce il cast dell'action thriller condiretto da David Ayer., Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi e il premio Oscarsi uniranno alla storia in ruoli per il momento ancora top secret. I primi dettagli del film The Beeanticipano che il thriller, legato alla mitologia degli apicoltori, seguirà il ...