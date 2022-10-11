RG Gold launches $420 mln ore processing plant | is set to quadruple output and deliver extensive benefits to the local area

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) The miner, controlled by Bulat Utemuratov's Verny Capital and co-owned by Resource Capital Funds (U.S), will increase production to c.190,000 oz ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/RG, a leading Kazakhstaniproducer, has launched a newworth more than US$ 420 million. The added capacity is expected to enable RGtoitsto c. 190,000 troy ounces in 2023. This amounts to approximately five million metric tons of-containing ore. It deploys CIP (Carbon in Pulp) technology which uses coal particles during leaching to extractfrom low-grade ore at a low cost. RGoperates RayGorodok deposit in northern Kazakhstan, one of the country's largest mines ...