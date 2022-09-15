Future Fertility's AI-powered oocyte-assessment tools receive CE Mark under the new European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) DUBROVNIK, Croatia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Future Fertility, a health technology company developing non-invasive AI-based Fertility solutions, announces the achievement of CE Mark under the new European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR). This major milestone comes as Future Fertility solidifies its presence in Europe, working with leading-edge IVF clinics to optimize Fertility care through first-of-their-kind oocyte assessment tools Violet and Magenta. Future Fertility is the first company to use artificial intelligence to analyze 2D images of oocytes and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Future Fertility's AI-powered oocyte-assessment tools receive CE Mark under the new European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR)
Future Fertility, a health technology company developing non-invasive AI-based fertility solutions, announces the achievement of CE Mark ...
