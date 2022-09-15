Call of Duty - Un impegno verso la nostra communityIl gioco base di The Sims 4 sarà gratuito a ottobreIntroduzione ai Mondiali 2022 di League of LegendsOsmo Action 3: action cam oltre ogni limite creativoTHQ Nordic sarà al Tokyo Game Show 2022Demon Dagger Appare in For Honor’s Year 6 Season 3NVIDIA e il meglio della tecnologia Back to SchoolAL VIA IL “GIOCO PER SEMPRE AWARD” 2022Ecco le nuove veline Striscia la notizia Cosmary e AnastasiaLaura Pausini non canta Bella Ciao : Non usatemi per propaganda ...Ultime Blog

Future Fertility's AI-powered oocyte-assessment tools receive CE Mark under the new European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR) (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) DUBROVNIK, Croatia, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Future Fertility, a health technology company developing non-invasive AI-based Fertility solutions, announces the achievement of CE Mark under the new European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR). This major milestone comes as Future Fertility solidifies its presence in Europe, working with leading-edge IVF clinics to optimize Fertility care through first-of-their-kind oocyte assessment tools Violet and Magenta. Future Fertility is the first company to use artificial intelligence to analyze 2D images of oocytes and ...
