Southampton | Redmond verso la Turchia

Southampton Redmond
Southampton, Redmond verso la Turchia (Di martedì 6 settembre 2022) Nathan Redmond verso la Turchia: come riferisce Sky Sports UK, il Southampton ha autorizzato l'esterno a trattare con il Besiktas.
Diretta/ Tottenham Southampton (risultato finale 4 - 1) video tv: poker per Conte!

... Bednarek, Livramento, Walker - Peters, Aribo, Ward - Prowse, Armstrong, Redmond, Adams, Moussa Dembélé LE QUOTE PER LE SCOMMESSE Per chi vorrà scommettere sulla diretta  Tottenham Southampton , ecco ...

Leicester - Southampton, Premier League: formazioni, pronostici

SOUTHAMPTON (3 - 4 - 2 - 1): McCarthy; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Walker - Peters, Diallo, Ward - Prowse, Djenepo; Redmond, Elyounoussi; Broja. La Turchia ai piedi di Nathan Redmond: tutte le big vogliono l'ala del Southampton  TUTTO mercato WEB

Nathan Redmond opts to join Besiktas

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond is closing in on a move to Besiktas prior to Turkey's transfer deadline, 90min understands.

Nathan Redmond set to leave Southampton and join Dele Alli at Besiktas as Saints accept £4m offer for unwanted winger

NATHAN REDMOND is set to follow Dele Alli and join the Premier League exodus at Turkish club Besiktas. Southampton have made it clear they will let the winger leave and have allowed the ...
