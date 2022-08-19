Slaps and Beans 2 - In arrivo a inizio del 2023Metaverso: The Sandbox lancia Alpha Season 3Rollerdrome è disponibile per PlayStation e PC5 motivi per scegliere di affidare la vendita della propria casa a un ...Bezior XF200 : Offerta Bicicletta elettricaEuropei nuoto : Simona Quadarella medaglia d'oroPosticipi Serie A : Juve-Sassuolo 3-0 e Napoli vince a Verona (2-5)Indagato Rudolph Giuliani su voto Trump 2020Integratore per dimagrire Reduslim, funziona veramente e si trova in ...L'addio a Piero Angela in CampidoglioUltime Blog

ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Q1 FY23 | ended June 30 | 2022

ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended June 30, 2022 (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) - GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company in terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidated Results for Q1 FY23 ended June 30, 2022.     Operating Highlights: Note: the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 79.02 to US$ 1.00. See note 1 for more information. FY 23 Guidance The Company is reiterating its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, Cash Flow to equity and Cash Flow to equity per share guidance for FY23:     Form 6-K containing financial statements and discussion of financial Results has been filed with the SEC and ...
About ReNew ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility - scale wind and solar energy ...

