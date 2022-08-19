ReNew Power Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (Q1 FY23), ended June 30, 2022 (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) - GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ReNew Energy Global Plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company in terms of total commissioned capacity, today announced its consolidated Results for Q1 FY23 ended June 30, 2022. Operating Highlights: Note: the translation of Indian rupees into U.S. dollars has been made at INR 79.02 to US$ 1.00. See note 1 for more information. FY 23 Guidance The Company is reiterating its Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share, Cash Flow to equity and Cash Flow to equity per share guidance for FY23: Form 6-K containing financial statements and discussion of financial Results has been filed with the SEC and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ReNew ties - up US$ 1 - billion ECB consortium loan for largest single - project funding in Indian RE sectorAbout ReNew ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility - scale wind and solar energy ...
