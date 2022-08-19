And Just Like That... 2: John Corbett reciterà nei nuovi episodi (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) L'attore John Corbett farà parte del cast di And Just Like That... 2, la seconda stagione del progetto sequel di Sex and the City. HBO Max ha annunciato un gradito ritorno che farà la gioia dei fan di Sex and the City: John Corbett reciterà infatti in And Just Like That... 2, il secondo capitolo del progetto sequel di Sex and the City. Attualmente la produzione non ha però svelato il numero di episodi in cui l'attore sarà una guest star. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis riprenderanno i ruoli di Carrie, Miranda e Charlotte nei prossimi episodi di And Just Like That.... Il nuovo capitolo della storia ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di venerdì 19 agosto 2022) L'attorefarà parte del cast di And... 2, la seconda stagione del progetto sequel di Sex and the City. HBO Max ha annunciato un gradito ritorno che farà la gioia dei fan di Sex and the City:infatti in And... 2, il secondo capitolo del progetto sequel di Sex and the City. Attualmente la produzione non ha però svelato il numero diin cui l'attore sarà una guest star. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon e Kristin Davis riprenderanno i ruoli di Carrie, Miranda e Charlotte nei prossimidi And.... Il nuovo capitolo della storia ...

